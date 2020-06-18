Susan (Susie) Thimmes
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan (Susie) Thimmes

Susie's Memorial Service and visitation will be held at her church, Eternal Water Church, 4691 Coonpath Rd, NE, Pleasantville, Ohio 43148, Saturday, June 27th. The service will be at 2:00pm with Visiting an hour before the service. Susie wished to be cremated. There will be no graveside service. Due to the COVID restrictions there will also be no meal afterward.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved