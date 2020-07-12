Sylvia Jean Kinney Brunswick
Sylvia Jean Kinney Brunswick passed away on July 10, 2020. She was born on October 20, 1947 in Walton, NY to the late Eva Blanche Tweedie and Lawrence A Kinney. She is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years Bruce M. Brunswick and beloved step-father Daniel Smith and is survived by daughter Jennifer (Mike) Headlee, son Mike Brunswick, grandchildren Brian Headlee and Kaitlyn and Courtney Brunswick, and a number of cousins, nieces and nephews. Sylvia graduated from Walton High School in 1965, and attended Muskingum College in New Concord, Ohio. While at Muskingum, Sylvia met the love of her life Bruce and majored in elementary education. She and Bruce were married in 1967, and they moved to Columbus, Ohio where she was a stay-at-home mom before returning to school and completing her bachelor's degree in Elementary Education in 1978 from the Ohio State University. Sylvia was a substitute teacher for Southwestern City Schools in central Ohio before moving to Lancaster, Ohio with her family and becoming a full-time teacher working with children in special education. She attended Ashland University where she participated in the University Dames Club and Pi Lambda Theta sorority and received her master's degree in Education in 1988. While her children were young, Sylvia enjoyed leading Camp Fire Girls, coaching youth soccer, and supporting her children in their school and extra-curricular activities. She also enjoyed being the "cool" mom who shuttled her kids and their friends to activities, concerts, and games. She enjoyed her family's passion for sports and was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan. Sylvia loved animals, passing that love on to her children, and she spent many hours gardening, crafting, quilting, scrapbooking, and spending time with her grandchildren. She joined Bruce in retirement from Lancaster City Schools in 2000, and she and Bruce became members of First United Methodist Church in Lancaster in 2009 where she participated in a number of ministry events. She especially enjoyed completing the Walk to Emmaus with her church small group. Sylvia loved being an encourager of others, and she loved working with kids who needed "more." She delighted in running into former students and keeping up with their activities before moving permanently with Bruce to Willow Brook Christian Home in 2018 where they spent their last days. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the American Heart Association
or the American Diabetes Association. There will be a private memorial service held at the Schoedinger Worthington Chapel. Please feel free to leave a special memory or condolence under the tributes tab.