|
|
Tamara Byers
Lancaster - Tamara "Tami" Sue Byers, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Pickering House after losing her long, hard fought battle with cancer. She was born October 5, 1958 in Lancaster and was the daughter of the late Herbert and Marguerite (Young) Baker. Tami was a 1977 graduate of Liberty Union High School and a retired Regional Manager for AT & T.
She is survived by her husband, Tim Byers; son, William Landis III (Jennifer Maurer) of Pataskala; daughter, Hilary (Jeremy) Johnson of Pleasantville; four grandchildren, Brooke Elizabeth Johnson, Bryce Joseph Dean Johnson, Bryleigh Irene Johnson and Bayleigh Tamara Faye Johnson; one brother, Timothy Baker and a very special niece who was like a daughter, Melinda (Jed) Smith of Bremen and her two children, Julia Morgan and Grant Smith; aunt, Linda (Zale) Kennedy of Lancaster. She is also survived by her four legged companion, Lucy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Baker and a sister-in-law, Deb Baker.
Cremation has been handled with care by the Taylor Funeral Home in Amanda. A Memorial Service will be held 12:00 p.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Christ Way Community Church, 113 W. Walnut St., Pleasantville, Ohio with Pastor Jeremy Ellis officiating. Family and friends may visit on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the church and from 11:00 a.m. until time of service on Thursday. Inurnment will take place at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to FairHope Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130 in Tami's memory.
Condolences may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019