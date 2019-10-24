|
|
Tamara S. "Tammy" Cunningham, 59, of Thornville passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at her residence. She was born on October 12, 1960 in Columbus to the late Harold and Margaret (Hoffman) Reeves. Tammy was the Director of Operations for COBRA Residential Center for Kids. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her grandchildren.
Tammy is survived by her son Brian (Tara) Reeves, daughter Heather Thompson, son Brad Van Scyoc, and son Brandon Geiger; grandchildren Despina, Haily, Erin, Jordan, Zoey, Cooper, Oakley and Austin; great grandchildren Sammy and one on the way, sister Anita (Rick) Riley, brother Barry (Tracy) Reeves, brother Ronnie (Liz) Reeves, brother Danny (Tara) Reeves, brother Chris Reeves; many nieces and nephews, longtime friend Alice Strawser.
She was preceded in death by her husband Larry L. Cunningham Sr., and her parents.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00PM, Monday, October 28, 2019 at the SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, October 28 from 11AM to 1PM at the funeral home. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019