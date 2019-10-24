Services
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tamara Cunningham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tamara "Tammy" Cunningham


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tamara "Tammy" Cunningham Obituary
Tamara S. "Tammy" Cunningham, 59, of Thornville passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at her residence. She was born on October 12, 1960 in Columbus to the late Harold and Margaret (Hoffman) Reeves. Tammy was the Director of Operations for COBRA Residential Center for Kids. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her grandchildren.

Tammy is survived by her son Brian (Tara) Reeves, daughter Heather Thompson, son Brad Van Scyoc, and son Brandon Geiger; grandchildren Despina, Haily, Erin, Jordan, Zoey, Cooper, Oakley and Austin; great grandchildren Sammy and one on the way, sister Anita (Rick) Riley, brother Barry (Tracy) Reeves, brother Ronnie (Liz) Reeves, brother Danny (Tara) Reeves, brother Chris Reeves; many nieces and nephews, longtime friend Alice Strawser.

She was preceded in death by her husband Larry L. Cunningham Sr., and her parents.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00PM, Monday, October 28, 2019 at the SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, October 28 from 11AM to 1PM at the funeral home. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tamara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
Download Now