Tammie Jean Wears
Lancaster - Tammie Jean Wears, born July 12th, 1959 in Lancaster, Ohio passed away peacefully at her home on March 1st, 2020. Tammie will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She had a loving heart and always took time to help someone in need whether it was a friend or a stranger in any way that she could. Tammie loved spending time over the years with her many Irish Wolfhounds, other rescues and her parrots. She enjoyed feeding and watching the birds, as well as spending time tending to her flowers. The family would like to give a special thank you for their caring and professional support from the numerous nurses, doctors and support staff from FairHoPe Hospice in their care for Tammie.
Tammie was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Wears, father, Elzie Wears, step mother, Christine Wears, and half-sister Jodie Echard.
She is survived by her friend and husband, Berry McCain, half-brothers, Greg Brill and Mack Brill, also many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Dignity Cremation is to take place through HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME. A Celebration of Life is to take place on Saturday, March 14th, 2020 at 12PM with Pastor Paul Wymer officiating. Friends and family may visit ONE HOUR PRIOR to the services. A wake is to follow the services at the American Legion (279 Canal St. Lancaster, OH).
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to either the Fairfield Area Humane Society (1721 Granville Pike, Lancaster, OH) or FairHoPe Hospice (282 Sells Rd Lancaster, OH) or the .
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 2 to Mar. 11, 2020