Services
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-3022
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
New Life Christian Center
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
New Life Christian Center
Resources
More Obituaries for Tammy Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tammy Morgan


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Tammy Morgan Obituary
Tammy Morgan

Lancaster -

Tammy S. Morgan, 59 of Lancaster passed away on Thursday June13, 2019. Tammy was born on September 30, 1959 in Frederick, Maryland. She worked at Primrose Retirement Community of Lancaster and First Impressions Early Learning Center.

Tammy is survived by her daughter, Jenny (James) June; grandchildren, Jayce June, Kyleigh and Evan Markin; friends, Amy Husband and Amber Downs.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kevin Purinton.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday June 18, 2019 at the New Life Christian Center with Pastor Gary Keller officiating. Visitation will be held from 12 to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fairfield Area Humane Society, 1721 Granville Pike, Lancaster, Ohio 43130
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
Download Now