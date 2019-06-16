|
Tammy Morgan
Lancaster -
Tammy S. Morgan, 59 of Lancaster passed away on Thursday June13, 2019. Tammy was born on September 30, 1959 in Frederick, Maryland. She worked at Primrose Retirement Community of Lancaster and First Impressions Early Learning Center.
Tammy is survived by her daughter, Jenny (James) June; grandchildren, Jayce June, Kyleigh and Evan Markin; friends, Amy Husband and Amber Downs.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kevin Purinton.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday June 18, 2019 at the New Life Christian Center with Pastor Gary Keller officiating. Visitation will be held from 12 to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fairfield Area Humane Society, 1721 Granville Pike, Lancaster, Ohio 43130
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 16, 2019