|
|
Tara Rae Lecrone
Bremen - Tara Rae Lecrone, 64, of Bremen, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Pickering House. She was born June 10, 1955 in Columbus, Ohio the daughter of the late Togarmah and Martha (Smith) Rizer. She attended the Bremen United Methodist Church and was a member of the River Valley Rods Custom Car Club and the Bremen Sr. Citizens.
Tara is survived by her husband, Billy Lecrone; children, Bobbi Lecrone and Billy "BJ" (Bethany Hollingsworth) Lecrone; 3 grandchildren, Abby, Brody and Chloe; brother, Bob (Peggy) Rizer; mother-in-law, Trish Lecrone; brother-in-law, Jeff (Charlotte) Lecrone; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Frank; sisters, Ruth, Esther, Diane, Rose and Norma Jean; and father-in-law, William Lecrone.
A time to visit with Tara's family will be Friday, Feb. 21st from Noon till 2 PM at the Morgan Funeral Home, Bremen. Funeral services will follow at 2 PM with Pastor Linda Ward officiating. Interment will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Contributions may be made in Tara's memory to Fairhope Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.coom
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020