Terri Gallagher

Amanda - Terri L. Gallagher, age 63 of Amanda, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Crestview Manor. She was born July 19, 1956 in Flint, Michigan, daughter of the late Richard and Pam (Gibbs) Sayward. She was a graduate of Upper Arlington High School, Class of 1975 and then earned her degree in nursing. She was employed at Riverside Hospital as an ICCU nurse for over 15 years. Terri loved her Lord, Jesus, dearly and was an avid reader. She loved Lake Michigan, traveling, antiquing and her Cairn Terriers.
She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Brian Gallagher; daughter, Sarah (Ben) Caplan, of Chillicothe; brother, David (Dawn) Sayward, of East Jordan, MI; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jay Sayward; sister, Beth Sayward.
A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Taylor-Theller Funeral Home, with Pastor Josh Dexter officiating. Family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until time of service Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America, https://hdsa.org/
Condolences may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com
