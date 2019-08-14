Services
Morgan Funeral Home
124 Fort Street
Bremen, OH 43107
(740) 569-4155
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Living Word Church
3860 St. Rt. 37 W.
Junction City, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Living Word Church
3860 St. Rt. 37 W.
Junction City, OH
Terry Allen Ashbaugh


1946 - 2019
Terry Allen Ashbaugh Obituary
Terry Allen Ashbaugh

Bremen - Terry Allen Ashbaugh, 72, died peacefully Monday, August 12, 2019 at Ohio State Medical Center. He was born November 3, 1946 in Lancaster, Ohio the son of Ernest Pearl and Patricia A. (Blosser) Ashbaugh.

Terry was a 1965 graduate of Fairfield Union High School and a veteran of the U S Marine Corp. serving during the Vietnam War. He was retired from Ameritech and was the maintenance man at Living Word Church where he was a member. Terry loved mowing grass and driving the kids for Little Lambs Daycare to/from school. He enjoyed sitting on his front porch with his dog, Smokey, talking to anyone who would walk by.

Terry is survived by his wife of 43 years, Marsha (Cummans) Ashbaugh, whom he married June 12, 1976; children, Terri Lynn (John) Hanna, Laura (Kenny) Dillon and Jennifer (Chris) Chambers; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Wallace and Kimmy Wallace; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A time to visit with Terry's family will be Saturday, August 17th from 1 - 3 PM at the Living Word Church, 3860 St. Rt. 37 W., Junction City, Ohio. Funeral services will follow at 3 PM with the Living Word Ministry staff officiating. Contributions may be made in Terry's memory to the following GoFundMe link - https://www.gofundme.com/team-terry-ashbaugh to assist with medical expenses. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019
