Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-3022
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Lancaster - Terry Douglas Disbennett, 67 of Lancaster, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center. Terry married Sharon Allen, his wife of 39 years January 18, 1980. He graduated from Loudonville High School in 1971 and was a 20 year Navy Veteran retiring in 1995 as Second Class Boatswain Mate-stationed in Mayport, Florida and Norfolk Virginia. Enjoyed building and selling clocks at his booth "Terry's Clocks "at the Hocking Hills Flea Market in Rockbridge where he had many friends.

Besides his wife he is survived by his mother, Juanita Disbennett, Brothers David (Jill Johns) Disbennett, Mark (Jodi) Disbennett, sister, Glenna (Terry) Ward;

mother-in-law, Margaret Allen, brother-in-laws, Ark (Frances) Allen, Robert (Darlene) Allen, David Allen and sister-in-law Linda Allen.

4 children: David and Angela Fay (Dennis Jackson) and Jeremiah and Jesse Disbennett (Niki Lambert) 8 grandchildren: Cody, Samantha (Nick Cleary), Racheal (Mark Green), Brian and Zachary Fay, Naquan and Tyree Mayes and Finley Disbennett, 3 great grandchildren; Cora Fay, Jasmine Green, Colin Cleary and many nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by grandparents Jesse and Pansy Disbennett, Glen and Marie Foor, father Marvin B. Disbennett, brother, Patrick and sister, Tammy. Father-in-law Arnold R. Allen and sister in law Stormy Finley.

Viewing will be Thursday October 3, 2019 from 12 to 2:00 p.m. followed by services at 2p.m. through Halteman, Fett and Dyer Funeral home 436 N. Broad street Lancaster, Ohio. Private burial will be held at a later date.

Any donations towards funeral expenses would be greatly appreciated.

In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to any Children's Hospital or Lifeline of Ohio.770 Kinnear Rd # 200, Columbus, OH 43212.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Oct. 1, 2019
