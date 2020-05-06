|
|
Terry Eugene Bope
Lancaster - Terry Eugene Bope, 82, of Lancaster, passed away on May 5, 2020 at his home. He was born on February 6, 1938 to the late Eugene and Marie Bope in Thurston, Ohio.
Terry was a proud veteran of the United States Army, serving in the 34th Armored Division. Terry worked for 42 years at Diamond Power, and was a member of Lancaster's First United Methodist Church. He loved the Cleveland Indians, and was an avid Golden Gales fan (needless to say, his favorite color was purple).
He is survived by his loving wife, Jenene Bope; son, Greg (Gina) Bope; granddaughters, Ashleigh and Kristi Bope; nephews, Kevin and Brian; and niece, Susie.
Terry was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Cottril; and his parents.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, calling hours are limited to 11 AM until 12 PM at Maple Grove Cemetery in Lancaster on Friday, May 8, 2020. Arrangements have been made by the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 163 E Wheeling St, Lancaster, OH 43130.
To make an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from May 6 to May 7, 2020