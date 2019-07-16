Terry Peters



Lancaster - Terry M. Peters, 77, of Lancaster, passed away Saturday July 13, 2019 at The Pickering House. He was born May 15, 1942 in Lancaster, Ohio the son of the late Maynard and Geraldine (Roley) Peters. Terry graduated from Fairfield Union Class of 1960. He served in many aspects of services, the US Navy, Lancaster Police Department, and Fairfield County Sheriff Department. Terry studied ministry and music at the Baptist Bible College of Springfield, Missouri. He loved to sing for his Lord and spent most of his life singing gospel music. He was a member of many gospel groups, including the River Valley Boys. He loved fishing, flea markets and auctions. He had his own auction house for many years.



Terry is survived by his wife of 32, years, Mary (Bailey) Peters, daughters, Tracy (William) Parker, Cindy (Melvin) Romine, Christina Dawson; son, Chad (Jennifer) Dawson; grandchildren, Andrew, Dana, Evett, Cassie, Mikhayla, Madison, Meadow and Cooper; great grandchildren, Alyssa, Blaze, Hank and Kylor; brother, Steve (Susan) Peters and sister, Janet (Michael) Clendenen; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Aaron Parker.



Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday July 20, 2019 at HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Mark Clingan officiating. Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday. He will be layed to rest at Oakthorpe Cemetery with Military Honors.



Terry wanted to thank all the doctors, nurses and aids at FMC, the staff at Fresenius Kidney Care of Hocking Hills, therapists, Portsmouth Ambulance Servcie, Cresview Rehabilitation, VA and the Pickering House. Thank you to all the churches, friends and family that prayed for him and all the visitors that came to visit him during his illness. A special thank you to Dr. Romaker for everything he did through the years and Christina for caring for him at his home.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130. Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 16, 2019