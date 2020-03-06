|
|
Terry Smith
Lancaster - Terry L. Smith, 61, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday February, 29, 2020. He will be missed as the well-known business owner of Forever Floors.
He is reunited with his with his sons, Chad Smith and Shane Moore; and his father, Gail "Smitty" Smith. He leaves behind his wife of 34 years, Candy; mom Vonda (Sam) Strawn; daughters, Amy and Audrey (Shaun) Rowe; 5 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; and many, many lifelong friends.
Dignity Cremation has taken place through HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Terry L. Smith Benefit at any Fairfield Federal Savings and Loan Bank to help Terry's family with expenses.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020