Thelma Jean Mauger
BALTIMORE - Thelma Jean Mauger, 80 of Baltimore, Ohio passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at her residence.
She was a lifelong member of Trinity United Church of Christ, belonged to a sewing group at the church, was a life member of the Lancaster Old Car Club, and enjoyed hosting ladies domino night. She was a graduate of Thurston High School Class of 1957.
Thelma is survived by her daughter, Susan Warren of Cape Coral, FL; son, Kenneth (Connie) Mauger of Baltimore, Ohio; grandchildren, Jennifer Mauger of Cape Coral, FL, Jacqueline (Ron) Scarfpin of Largo, FL, Steven (Danielle) Mauger of Pickerington, OH, Timothy Warren, of Cape Coral, FL, Ethan Mauger of Baltimore, OH, Elizabeth Keener of Baltimore, OH, and Paul Keener of Oxford, OH; great-grandchildren, Gabrielle Scarfpin, Arya Mauger, Bryston Scarfpin and Rowan Mauger; sister and brother-in-law, Melva and Homer Strohmeyer of Heath, OH; brother, Ronald Seever of Cambridge, OH; sister-in-law, Jane Ristau of Hamilton, OH and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Ronald L. Mauger, and her parents, Harry and Elsie Seever.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Maple Grove Cemetery in Baltimore, OH with Rev. Jill Dunlap officiating. Caring Cremation® is being handled by the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 207 S. MAIN ST., BALTIMORE, OHIO 43105.
Memorial gifts may be given to Trinity United Church of Christ, 105 N. High St., Baltimore, Ohio 43105 or FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from May 5 to May 6, 2020