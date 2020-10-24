Thelma Lorene Lahrmer Naylor
Lancaster - Thelma Lorene Lahrmer Naylor, age 91 of Lancaster, passed away Oct 23, 2020 at her residence. She was born on Sept. 9, 1929 in Oak Hill, OH to the late Ernest and Rosa Lahrmer.
Thelma enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, doing crossword puzzles and watching Jeopardy. She was a talented quilter and a member of the Lahrmer quilters. She will be greatly missed by all.
She is survived by her loving children, Richard Brumfield, Linda (David) Perry, David (Fran) Brumfield, Marilyn (Jack) Hanes, Jimmy, Peggy and Tommy Naylor; many grandchildren; great grandchildren; siblings who she greatly admired, Arnold (Priscilla) Lahrmer, Marilyn Morrison, Roger Lahrmer, Morris (Barbara) Lahrmer, Carol Blackburn, and Mary Jaycox; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Frederick Naylor; son, Frederick Naylor, Jr.; and daughter, Cynthia Lou Naylor; and some of the best siblings, Ernest Lahrmer, Garnet Schlueb, Ruth Shaner, Foster Lahrmer, Estel Lahrmer, and Doris Ogle.
A funeral service will take place on Thursday at 10AM at the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service at Forest Rose Cemetery. Family and friends may call on Wednesday from 3PM until 7PM at the funeral home.