1/1
Thelma Lorene Lahrmer Naylor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thelma Lorene Lahrmer Naylor

Lancaster - Thelma Lorene Lahrmer Naylor, age 91 of Lancaster, passed away Oct 23, 2020 at her residence. She was born on Sept. 9, 1929 in Oak Hill, OH to the late Ernest and Rosa Lahrmer.

Thelma enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, doing crossword puzzles and watching Jeopardy. She was a talented quilter and a member of the Lahrmer quilters. She will be greatly missed by all.

She is survived by her loving children, Richard Brumfield, Linda (David) Perry, David (Fran) Brumfield, Marilyn (Jack) Hanes, Jimmy, Peggy and Tommy Naylor; many grandchildren; great grandchildren; siblings who she greatly admired, Arnold (Priscilla) Lahrmer, Marilyn Morrison, Roger Lahrmer, Morris (Barbara) Lahrmer, Carol Blackburn, and Mary Jaycox; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Frederick Naylor; son, Frederick Naylor, Jr.; and daughter, Cynthia Lou Naylor; and some of the best siblings, Ernest Lahrmer, Garnet Schlueb, Ruth Shaner, Foster Lahrmer, Estel Lahrmer, and Doris Ogle.

A funeral service will take place on Thursday at 10AM at the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service at Forest Rose Cemetery. Family and friends may call on Wednesday from 3PM until 7PM at the funeral home. Masks are required and maintain social distancing. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved