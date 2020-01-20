Services
Lancaster - Theodore J. Unks Sr., 94, of Lancaster passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, US WWII Army Veteran and over 70 year member of the Lancaster Masonic Lodge #57.

He is survived by sons and daughter-in-law, Ted & Jo Ellen Unks, Westerville, Mark Unks, Orient; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma J. Unks; daughter, Caroline Maxine Unks, parents, Liverton T. Unks and Estella C. Bugh Unks.

Memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday January 23, 2020 at the Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home. Burial will be at Forest Rose Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services on Thursday at the funeral home.

The family suggests contributions be made in her memory to the First United Methodist Church, 163 E Wheeling Street, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
