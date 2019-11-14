Services
Thomas D. Palmer Obituary
Thomas D. Palmer

Circleville - Thomas D. Palmer, 65, of Circleville, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Brown Memorial Home after a battle with brain cancer. He was born March 22, 1954, in Lancaster to the late David and Nancy (Schmeltzer) Palmer. Tom attended Crossroads Church in Circleville and was a former member of Emmett Chapel United Methodist Church. He was a 1972 graduate of Amanda Clearcreek H.S., and graduated with a Computer Science degree from Hocking Technical School. Tom continued with his career as a computer programer for over 40 years.

Tom is survived by his wife of 44 years, Suzie (Smith) Palmer, children, Andy (Brandy) Palmer of Circleville, Ashley (Brett) Hespell of Lockport, IL, Aaron (Carrie) Palmer of Racine, WI, and Abbey (Mike) Farrell of Circleville; grandchildren, Jude, Hank, Nevalene, Tennyson, Brendan, Penelope, Alaina, Nynaeve, Dean, Noella, Brianna, and a grandson on the way; sisters, Lori and Mary, brothers, John, Tim, and Jim; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November, 16, 2019 at the Taylor Funeral Home in Amanda, with Dr. Larry Olson officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery in Stoutsville. Friends may call Friday from 2-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions to "Circleville Middle School Principal Fund" 360 Clark Dr.,Circleville, OH, 43113 to benefit the students in Tom's memory.

Notes of condolences can be shared at mytaylorfuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
