Lancaster - Thomas Gail Doan, age 78 and long-time resident of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away on October 27th, 2020, the day before his 79th Birthday. Raised in Fairborn, Ohio, Tom came to Columbus and graduated from Franklin University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He moved to Lancaster Ohio with his wife Mary Jo (Rutter) Doan in 1982 and took a job with AEP, and worked there for many years, however ended up retiring as a Deputy Tax Commissioner with the Whitehall Auditor's Office.



Tom was a US Veteran, he served as a Sergeant in the US Army, a member of the Lancaster OH Chapter of American Legion, and a long-standing Boy Scout Volunteer. He is a member of the First United Methodist Church in Lancaster and lived on the Lancaster Camp Ground for 18 years.



He enjoyed traveling South each winter with his wife and dogs each year in their RV, avoiding the harsh winters of Ohio. Genealogy, history, and current events were some of his hobbies.



Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth Annette Lloyd and Herman Gail Doan. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Mary Jo Doan; his children Jennifer (Dan) Gaitten, Benjamin Doane, and his step-children Jodi (Jeff) Rice, and Eric (Molly) Myers and by his grandchildren, Rachael, Carter and Parker Rice, and Adaline Myers; his sister Judy Reynolds, and nieces Jill Bartelt and Laura Shevey.



Tom had decided to unselfishly donate to the OSU Division of Anatomy Donor Program. Therefore, there will be a Celebration of Life in his honor on Saturday November 7th at 11:00 am, Crossroads Ministry Center, 2095 West Fair Ave, Lancaster Ohio 43130. We will be practicing Social Distancing, and health protocol. If you are sick or do not wish to attend, we understand, and all love and prayers will be accepted. In keeping with Tom's tradition, cake and ice cream will be served in his honor after a short service.



In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted for the First United Methodist Church, 163 East Wheeling St., Lancaster Ohio 43130.









