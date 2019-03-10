|
|
Thomas J. Grile
GALENA - Thomas J. Grile, 72, of Galena, OH passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019. He was born on February 20, 1947 to Minnie and the late Loy Grile in Baltimore, OH.
Thomas is a proud 34-year veteran of the fire service in Ohio, starting in his hometown of Baltimore, Ohio, in 1965. Following in his father's footsteps, Tom rose through the ranks and was appointed chief of the Baltimore Fire Department in 1973, at the age of 23. In 1972, he started the first fire-based, all volunteer, 24-hour paramedic service in Ohio. Tom spent the bulk of fire career proudly serving the City of Huber Heights as the Fire Chief from 1976 to 1998. Tom is a past president of the Ohio Fire Chief's Association and a Charter Fellow of the Ohio Fire & Emergency Services Foundation. He was an admirable mentor and dedicated servant to his community. Tom is a graduate of Capital University and a member of the Lewis Center United Methodist Church. Most notably, Tom was a dedicated family man. He was a loyal, loving, and dependable son, brother, husband, father, and papaw. His booming personality filled the room at family gatherings and warmed the hearts of those who loved him. A captivating story-teller and avid golfer, some of his proudest moments to share were of his 2 holes-in-one, and his ability to complete a round of golf and beat everyone back to the 19th hole.
Tom is survived by his mother, Minnie Grile; wife, Rose Grile; sons, Brian Grile, Eric (Laurie) Grile, Chris (Andrea) Grile; sisters, Gloria (Ronald) Swinehart, Tanis (Danny) Gall, Deb (Jim) Ballenger; and grandsons, Tyler, Travis, Jack, and Alex. He is preceded in death by his father, Loy Grile.
A funeral service will take place Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Christ United Methodist Church, 700 S. Main St, Baltimore, OH 43105 with Minister Charles Wiltrout officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Family and friends may visit at the church on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 3:30-7:30 PM. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 207 S. MAIN ST., BALTIMORE, OHIO 43105.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tom's memory to the Ohio Fire and Emergency Services Foundation, 450 W. Wilson Bridge Road, Suite 150, Worthington, Ohio 43085, Basil Joint Fire Department, 410 Washington St., Baltimore, Ohio 43105 or Huber Heights Firefighters L-2926, 7008 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights, Ohio 45524.
To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019