|
|
Thomas "Tom" James Bell
Lancaster - Thomas "Tom" James Bell, 80, of Lancaster passed away peacefully on July 9th, 2019 at The Pickering House surrounded by his loving family. Tom was born in Columbus, Ohio and was a graduate in 1957 of Lancaster High School. He joined the Army upon graduation and was a member of the elite Honor Guard while stationed at Fort Myer in Arlington, Va. It was while serving that he met and married the love of his life, Janet Meade in April of 1959. They celebrated sixty wonderful years together. Tom worked at Anchor Hocking Glass for 30 years in Engineering and at Plant 2 as Maintenance Manager and for Anchor Container for 14 years. Tom loved the Ohio State Buckeye football team, fishing, and most importantly his family. Tom was a member of the American Legion Post 11.
In addition to his wife, Tom is survived by his sister Katie (Lee) Dilley and three children: Debbie (Ken) Boyer, Randy (Kris) Bell and Greg (Julie) Bell; seven grandchildren: David (Courtney) Boyer, Eric (Ashley) Boyer, Megan and Kayli Bell, Jordan, Sydney and Dylan Bell as well as a great granddaughter Emerson Grace Boyer.
Caring cremation has been handled by Day Manofsky Funeral Service. To honor Tom's wishes there is no visitation and a graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at Floral Hills Memory Garden. Memorials may be made in his name to The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption by going to their website at www.davethomasfoundation.org.
Dad, we will always think of you at each OSU touchdown - give me an O - H - I - O.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 14, 2019