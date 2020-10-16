Thomas Joseph Reiser
Millersport - Thomas Joseph Reiser, 69, passed away peacefully on October 15, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born on July 24, 1951 to Jack and Joann (Schwartz) Reiser.
Tom was a 1971 graduate of Groveport Madison. He was a retired meat inspector serving the state of Ohio for over 30 years. After retirement, he enjoyed repairing boats and waverunners in the local area and at Hide-A-Way Hills. He will always be remembered for his Hawiian shirts, funny stories and witty personality. Everyone has a favorite Tom Reiser story. Hot Doggie!
He leaves behind his loving wife of 46 years, Mikie; daughters, Maria (Mike) Wolfe and Mindy (Jon) Miller. He was known as "Papa Nut" to his 5 grandchildren: Tommy & Anna Wolfe; Carley, Cara & Carter Miller. He is also survived by his sister, Jacque Daniels; brothers, Nony Reiser and Michael Reiser; and mother-in-law, Edi Pappas.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Reiser; and grandson, Jason Wolfe.
Family and friends may visit from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020, at the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 207 S. Main St., Baltimore, OH, 43105.
A private family mass officiated by Father Bill Hritsko and Rev. Clara Kwon will take place at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Buckeye Lake, Ohio. The mass will be live streamed through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home Facebook page at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tom's favorite charity, Lifeline of Ohio, 770 Kinnear Rd. Suite 200, Columbus, OH 43212, in memory of his grandson, Jason Wolfe.
