|
|
Thomas "Tommy" Lee Kay
MILLERSPORT - Thomas "Tommy" Lee Kay, rode into Heaven on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 as a result of injuries sustained from a motorcycle accident. He left this earth as he lived, he rode hard, played harder, rode often and lived free. He died doing what he loved most! Wind therapy is free he always said.
He was born on October 27, 1966 to Darlene Kay who survives him of Butler, PA and the late Charles Kay. He is survived by his children, Ashleigh Young, Jordan Kay and Tanner Kay and their mother and ex-wife, Christy Ford all of Baltimore. He survived by his grandchildren, Haylen, Dylan, Kaydence, Savannah, Zander, Charlie, Jordan Jr., Khaos Liam, Marleigh, Liko, Ledger, Toki, Ava, Olivia, Luke and Althea. He is also survived by brothers, Russell (Linda) Kay in Orlando, FL, Daniel (Barb) Kay in San Antonio, TX and Greg (Alita) Kay in Hebron, as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Caring Cremation® is being handled by the Johnson-Smith Funeral Home, Baltimore, Ohio. A Celebration of Life Party will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Baltimore VFW Post 3761.
Memorial gifts may be given to the family c/o the funeral home or Down Bikers Fund, Inc., 2845 Marlo Dr., Zanesville, Ohio 43701 in his memory.
To send an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019