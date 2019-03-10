Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
The Salvation Army Church
228 West Hubert
Lancaster, OH
Thomas M. Taylor

Thomas M. Taylor Obituary
Thomas M. Taylor

- - Thomas M. Taylor left us to join his Lord and Savior and beloved wife, Marcella, on March 5, 2019.

He was born in Mansfield, Ohio to Marvin and Carolyn Taylor on March 7, 1934 and attended The Ohio State University obtaining his Bachelor of Fine Arts.

He is survived and greatly missed by his brother: Jerry (JoAnn), son: Kevin (Belinda), daughter: Tammy Taylor-Wells (Jon), grandchildren: Alanna Underwood (A.J.), Joshua Taylor, and Emily Wells, great grandchildren: Aliescia, Curtis, Makayla, and Jeremiah.

Truly a man after God's own heart, a celebration of his life will be held at The Salvation Army Church (228 West Hubert/ Lancaster, OH) on Saturday, March 16th at 1:00.

Pray for the peace of Jerusalem.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019
