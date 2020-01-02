|
|
Thomas Michael "Mike" Rockhold
Lancaster - Thomas Michael "Mike" Rockhold, born October 13, 1949 peacefully yet unexpectedly, went home to be with the Lord December 29, 2019 with his wife by his side.
Mike graduated from South High School in 1968. Married Brenda Jarvis on April 24, 1970.
He retired from Western Electric. Besides being an avid hunter and fisherman, he enjoyed gathering with his family, friends, and spending time at the beloved family farmhouse.
Proceeded in death by his loving parents Robert "Bob" and Ruth, brothers Ronald, Richard and sister Carrie (Rockhold) Wimer.
Survived by his devoted wife Brenda, three children Aimee Held (Jason), Andrea Rockhold Wolford (Bryan Wolford), Thomas "Michael" Rockhold Jr. and beloved nephew Stephen "Steve" Large and niece Bobbi Rush, his greatest gifts-grandchildren Addyson, Morgan, Katelyn, Micah, Hunter, Maverick, brother Robert "Bob" (Juanita), sisters Patricia, Joyce and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Calling hours will be held at the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 405 N. Columbus St., Lancaster, OH, Saturday January 4, 2019 from 11am-4pm. Service directly after at 4pm. Reception following at Hope Community Church of the Nazarene 3570 Coonpath Rd. NW Carroll, Oh.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020