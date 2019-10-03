|
Thomas N. Acton, Sr.
CARROLL - Thomas N. Acton, Sr. 88 of Carroll, Ohio, former resident of Coonpath Road, Lancaster, Ohio where he was a resident for 60 plus years.
He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was a Korean Conflict veteran serving in the US Air Force and was a retired supervisor for Columbia Gas Transmission in Sugar Grove, Ohio with over 25 years of service.
Thomas was a member of Shalom United Methodist Church, former Scout Master for Boy Scout Troop 258, Bloom Carroll Band Booster president and very active in Foundation Dinners. He was on the honor flight to Washington DC, helped with the Freedom is Never Free Display and a member of the first motorcycle club in Lancaster. He enjoyed serving the Lord, spending time with his family, camping and canoeing.
Thomas is survived by the love of his life of 67 years, Leota; children, Thomas N. Acton, Jr., Timothy L. (Sarah E.) Acton all of Lancaster, Ohio, Steven A. (Toi) Acton of Baltimore, Ohio, Susan (John Hamric) of Lancaster, Ohio and Melissa (Rob) Kinker of Vincent, Ohio; ten grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; brother, David (Mildred) Acton of Port Orange, Florida; sister-in-law, Joan Randolph of Lancaster, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Anna Acton, grandson, Matthew Acton, great grandchildren, Joel Bartos and Alexah Acton, step grandchild, Michael Ayers, brothers, Dan, Richard and Paul Acton, sister, Jeanne Brehm and daughter-in-law, Peggy Acton.
Funeral service will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. COLUBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130 with Rev. Craig Arnold officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens with the Lancaster Veterans Burial Detail providing military rites. Friends may visit Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.
Memorial gifts may be given to the Foundation Dinners and Shelter, 1000 W 5th Ave, Lancaster, OH 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019