1/
Thomas Rose
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Rose

Fernandina Beach - Thomas Rose age 75, of Fernandina Beach Florida, passed away August 2nd, 2020 at Bartow Regional Medical Center. He was born to the late Thomas and Genevieve (Clarke) Rose on December 1st, 1944 in Pittsburgh, PA. He was a proud member of the FreeMasons and the American Legion. He loved to shoot guns and also loved cooking in his spare time.

He is survived by his daughter, Rita Rose; son, Michael Rose; sisters, Cyndi McDaniel and Virginia (Jim) Gage.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

A graveside service will take place with Frank E. Smith Funeral Home at Maple Grove Cemetery in Lancaster on September 15th at 11 AM. Online Condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Sep. 8 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved