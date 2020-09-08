Thomas Rose
Fernandina Beach - Thomas Rose age 75, of Fernandina Beach Florida, passed away August 2nd, 2020 at Bartow Regional Medical Center. He was born to the late Thomas and Genevieve (Clarke) Rose on December 1st, 1944 in Pittsburgh, PA. He was a proud member of the FreeMasons and the American Legion. He loved to shoot guns and also loved cooking in his spare time.
He is survived by his daughter, Rita Rose; son, Michael Rose; sisters, Cyndi McDaniel and Virginia (Jim) Gage.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
A graveside service will take place with Frank E. Smith Funeral Home at Maple Grove Cemetery in Lancaster on September 15th at 11 AM. Online Condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com