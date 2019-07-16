|
Thomas W. Maxwell
Zanesvillle - Thomas W. Maxwell age 72, of Zanesville and Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Saturday July 13, 2019 at Continuing Healthcare Solutions of Zanesville. He was born July 6th, 1947 in Zanesville to the late, Billy W. and Fauna L. Maxwell and was raised in Philo, OH. Tom retired from Owens Corning Fiberglass in Newark. Thomas enjoyed dining out frequently, and loved hunting and fishing. He also greatly enjoyed his mowing. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his son, Thomas (Teresa) Maxwell; daughter, Jeana Cogswell; sister, Carol (John) Maxwell Bates; brother, Billy W. Maxwell Jr.; step-mother, Betty Maxwell; step-sister, Debbie (Gary) Dingey; grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and many cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 32 years, Carole S. Maxwell; and step brother, Douglas Foster.
A funeral service will take place at 1 PM Wed July 17 at the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home, 405 N. Columbus St. Lancaster, OH, officiated by Rev. Dr. Alice Wolfe. Burial will follow at Forest Rose Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home from 11AM until the time of service on Wednesday. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette & Times Recorder on July 16, 2019