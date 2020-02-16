|
Timothy Dean
COLUMBUS - Timothy Dean 32 of Columbus, Ohio passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 at his residence. He was a delivery person for Jets Pizza and loved the Ohio State Buckeyes, loved his family and friends. He was a very giving young man.
He is survived by his mother, Julie (Rick Barney) Frazier of Columbus, Ohio; father, Brian (Heather Teinert Dean of Logan, Ohio; grandfathers, Lynn Dean of Lancaster, Ohio and Charles (his wife Mabel Stevens of Circleville, Ohio; brothers, Ryan Dean of Athens, Ohio, Christopher Dean and Kyle (Carrie) Frazier all of Lancaster, Ohio and Wade Phillips of Illinois; sister, Barbara Aldrich of Lancaster, Ohio; several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles and a special friend, Shannon Scott.
He was preceded in death by his grandma, Frances Stevens, cousin, George McSweeney, step-father, Todd A. Frazier, and special friend, Christina Lynn Shuring.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130. Friends may visit 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Caring Cremation® to take place.
Memorial gifts may be given to The Salvation Army, 1675 S. High St., Columbus, Ohio 43207.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020