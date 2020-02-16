Services
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
5:00 PM
COLUMBUS - Timothy Dean 32 of Columbus, Ohio passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 at his residence. He was a delivery person for Jets Pizza and loved the Ohio State Buckeyes, loved his family and friends. He was a very giving young man.

He is survived by his mother, Julie (Rick Barney) Frazier of Columbus, Ohio; father, Brian (Heather Teinert Dean of Logan, Ohio; grandfathers, Lynn Dean of Lancaster, Ohio and Charles (his wife Mabel Stevens of Circleville, Ohio; brothers, Ryan Dean of Athens, Ohio, Christopher Dean and Kyle (Carrie) Frazier all of Lancaster, Ohio and Wade Phillips of Illinois; sister, Barbara Aldrich of Lancaster, Ohio; several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles and a special friend, Shannon Scott.

He was preceded in death by his grandma, Frances Stevens, cousin, George McSweeney, step-father, Todd A. Frazier, and special friend, Christina Lynn Shuring.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130. Friends may visit 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Caring Cremation® to take place.

Memorial gifts may be given to The Salvation Army, 1675 S. High St., Columbus, Ohio 43207.

To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020
