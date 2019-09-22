Services
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
614-837-7126
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
View Map
Entombment
Following Services
Lithopolis Cemetery
Timothy Ritchey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy J. Ritchey


1958 - 2019
Timothy J. Ritchey Obituary
Timothy J. Ritchey

Lancaster - Timothy J. Ritchey, age 60, loving husband and father passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Erstwhile hunter, trivia fan and diet pepsi addict, Tim died at home following a lengthy illness. Tim was born October 2, 1958, the fifth of nine children, to the late Dr. James J. and Marianne (Holzapfel) Ritchey. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his father-in-law, Jack C. Cline. Survived by his wife of 35 years, Cynthia L. Ritchey; sons, James and Alex; daughter, Jaclyn; mother-in-law, Scarlett L. Cline; siblings, Patrick (Rebecca) Ritchey, Janet (Jon) Musser, Dennis (Susan) Ritchey, Brian (Anne) Ritchey, Sharon (Julia Fosson) Ritchey, Christopher (Mary) Ritchey, Julie Ritchey-Waller and Thomas (Therese) Ritchey; sister-in-law, Lisa (Matthew) Leupp; numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends may visit 10-12:00pm on Wednesday, September 25, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St. Canal Winchester, OH. Entombment immediately following at Lithopolis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to a . Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019
