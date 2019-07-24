|
Pastor Timothy Jack McClellan
MARION - Pastor Timothy Jack McClellan, 68, went to be with the Lord on July 18, 2019 at his home in Marion, IN. He was born in Canton, OH on July 14, 1951 to Pastor Carl and Kathryn (Wells) McClellan.
Tim was a 1969 graduate of Lancaster High School and graduated from Milligan College and attended Christian Theological Seminary. On December 27, 1970, he married Cynthia L. Hoskins.
Tim was a member of The Wesleyan Church since 1985. He pastored at Trinity Wesleyan Church in Evansville, IN; Cedar Valley Community Church in Waterloo, IA and most recently, Lakeview Wesleyan Church in Marion, IN for the past 10 years. He had previously pastored at Orestes Christian Church in Orestes, IN; Faith Memorial Church in Lancaster, OH and was a minister on loan from The Wesleyan Church at Fairfield Christian Church in Lancaster, OH.
Tim was dedicated to "The Great Commission" both local and overseas missions throughout his life. He helped bring The Jesus Film into Mongolia with Campus Crusade and, he also partnered with local churches in Blackhawk County, IA to deliver the same film to every household. Tim was an instrumental partner with the Wesleyan Church to do Great Commission work in Cambodia as well.
Tim enjoyed riding his road bicycle often and also loved motorcycles. He liked to play and collect guitars and also played the violin and piano. He will be remembered as a loving son, brother, father and pastor/mentor who made a great impact on his churches and family.
In addition to his loving wife of 48 years, survivors include his mother, Kathryn McClellan and sister, Deborah (Larry) Graf of Lancaster, OH; two daughters, Christina Kathryn (Wylie L.) Burns of Champlin, MN and Elizabeth Ann (Michael G.) Simmons of Newburg, OR: son, Peter Jonathan (Karrie S.) McClellan of Louisville, KY; four granddaughters, Kathryn Burns, Jacquelyn urns, Charlotte McClellan and Bina Ruth Simmons; two great grandsons, Benjamin Burns and David Asa Simmons; several nephews, cousins, friends and his loving dog, Max.
He was preceded in death by his father, Pastor Carl McClellan; son, David Benjamin McClellan; brother, John (Shirley) McClellan and brother-in-law, Larry Graf.
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Lakeview Wesleyan Church, 5316 S. Western Ave., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, Tim's funeral service will begin at 4:00 pm with Dr. Steve DeNeff, Bill Middleton and sharing from Tim's family. A private graveside service will take place on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Waterloo Memorial Park in IA where he will be laid to rest by his son, David.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Lakeview Wesleyan Church, 5316 Western Ave., Marion, IN 46953.
Memorials may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 24, 2019