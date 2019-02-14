Services
Timothy Burton
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Timothy K. Burton


Sugar Grove - Timothy K. Burton, 66 of Sugar Grove passed away on Tuesday, February 12th, 2019 at the Fairfield Medical Center. Tim was born on November 4th, 1952 to the late Earl "Dan" and Jo Ann Burton in Lancaster, Ohio. He was a Graduate of Berne Union High School and received an Associate's Degree from Hocking College. Tim had retired from Columbia Gas after 30 years of service.

Tim is survived by his brother, Thomas (Ronna) Burton; nephew, Lucas (Shannon) Burton; niece, Tessa Burton, all of Columbus, Ohio; his best friend and companion, Christina Robinette; and their beloved Golden Retriever, Danny.

He was preceded in death by his parents; many aunts and uncles; his Golden Retriever, Charlie and his Cocker Spaniel, Sparky.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 16th, 2019 at 11AM at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Paul Wymer officiating. Burial is to follow at Stukey Cemetery. Friends and family may visit on Friday from 5PM to 8PM at the funeral home, as well as ONE HOUR PRIOR to the services on Saturday.
