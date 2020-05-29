A graveside service, celebrating the life of Timothy P. Kinser, Sr., 69, of New Salem, will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at New Salem Cemetery, with Pastor Rosalind Beswick officiating.
Tim was born in Lancaster, Ohio on February 7, 1951 to the late Joseph and Zellah (Landon) Kinser. He passed away his residence in Pleasantville on May 28, 2020, while surrounded by his loving family.
Prior to retirement, Tim worked at Anchor-Hocking for many years. He enjoyed model trains, was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan, but most important was the time that he spent with his loving family, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include his loving wife, Beverly Kinser, whom he married January 1, 1971; children, Kathy (Alan) Paugh, Timmy (Misti) Kinser, Jr. and Amy Kinser; sister, Shirley Moyer; brothers, Paul Kinser, Bruce (Rozzy) Kinser; Jon (Irene) Kinser and Joseph (Barbara) Kinser; special niece, Heidi; special friends; Mike; 14 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death a son, John T. Kinser; sister, Elizabeth Kimmel; and brothers, Jim and Bill Kinser.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, please follow these guidelines: Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, at the Thornville chapel of Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, 56 S. Main Street, Thornville. Those over 65 years of age or with chronic medical conditions may visit from 4:00 to 5:00 pm, those with the last name of A-L from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. and those with the last name of M-Z from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks must be worn inside the funeral home. For your protection, a maximum of 30 guests will be allowed inside at one time. Please practice social distancing.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from May 29 to May 30, 2020.