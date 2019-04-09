|
Tina Marie Langley
Baltimore - Tina Marie Langley, age 54, of Baltimore, died Friday, April 5, 2019 at her residence. Born May 23, 1964 in Columbus, she was a 1982 graduate of Bloom Carroll High School. She will forever be loved and remembered for the kindness in her heart. Always genuine and sincere in everything she did, Tina was the happiest when taking care of everyone around her. She was the center of her family's world, and "Mama Bird" to all of her beloved coworkers. Her grandbabies lit up her life. A day with Maw Maw and Paw Paw was always the best. She was truly beautiful inside and out, and made this world a better place. "Team Tina" members everywhere will forever "love you to the moon and back." Survived by her husband of 33 years, Bob Langley; children, Jeremy (Sarah) Langley, Lancaster, Heather (Keith) Perry, Canal Winchester; parents, Arnold and Juanita Jenkins, Carroll; grandchildren, Aleena Grace Langley, Wyatt Levi Langley, Savannah Marie Perry, Luke Isaac Langley; sister, Teresa (Doug) McDowell; brothers, Brian (Sandy) Jenkins, Arnold Jenkins, Jr.; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends. Preceded in death by her infant twin sister, Nina Faye Jenkins. At Tina's request services will be private. Friends who wish may contribute to the or FairHoPe Hospice in her memory. Arrangements by Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home & Crematory, Pickerington. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019