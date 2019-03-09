|
|
Todd Allen Arledge
New Lexington - Todd Allen Arledge, 49, of New Lexington, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in Columbus. He was born September 30, 1969 in Columbus the son of Alvin and Kathleen (Call) Arledge. Todd was employed by Compass Construction.
Todd is survived by his wife, Diane L. (Bell) Arledge, whom he married on December 21, 1995; children, Justin (Sami) Arledge, Candace (Donnie Gordon) Searls and Misty Knapp; sisters, Lisa Arledge and Wendy (John) Oatney; 12 grandchildren; father-in-law, Don Bell; mother-in-law, Mary (Bob) Ford; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; and 2 granddaughters, Destinee and Solana.
A time to visit with Todd's family will be Monday, March 11th from 10 AM - 2 PM at the Morgan Funeral Home, Bremen. Funeral services will follow at 2 PM with Rev. Doug Wells officiating. Contributions may be made to Morgan Funeral Home to assist with expenses. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 9, 2019