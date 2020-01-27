|
Todd Miller
1956-2020
Todd Miller passed after a hard-fought battle with Multiple Myeloma, having been diagnosed in August 2012. After a successful stem cell transplant in January 2013, he was in remission until the Summer of 2019. Though physically weakening, Todd continued to fight until passing peacefully on Sunday, January 26th. In a final act of strength, he has donated his body to science in the hopes that fewer people will battle this disease. Todd was a 1975 graduate of Liberty Union and lifelong resident of Baltimore. He worked for Select Sires, and for The Whims Family. Todd loved being outside and working in the yard and garden, he loved being on a tractor and on the farm. Todd was preceded in death by his father Neil Miller and brother Steve Miller. He is survived by longtime girlfriend Debbie Soland and his children, Aimee Peck and Derek Miller. Todd loved being Grandpa to Genavieve, Colin, Sophia, Grayson, Max and Maverick. He is also survived by Debbie's children and grandchildren Jason Grant (Dillon Grant), Christopher Grant (Autumn, Hunter and Aleah Grant) and Diana Grant-Courtney (Michael Courtney). Additional survivors include his mother, Marjorie Ackerman, sister-in-law Debbie Miller, brother Craig (Karla) Miller, sister Natalie (Jeff) Landis, numerous nieces and nephews and many, many friends. An open house in celebration of Todd's life will be held at 1:00 on Saturday, February 15th at the Post 3761 located at 2155 Reynoldsburg-Baltimore Rd NW. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to FAIRHOPE Hospice Care in Lancaster or The James Cancer Hospital.
