Tom Graf
Decatur - Tom Graf of Decatur, Georgia passed away March 19, 2019 at the age of 80. Under his 38-year leadership as Executive Director of Atlanta Alliance on Developmental Disabilities (AADD), the organization enhanced its role as a primary care provider and utilized advocacy as a means of bringing about improvements in community services, closing large state institutions, and obtaining human and civil rights for people with developmental disabilities. Under his guidance, AADD's major legislative victories included the Mandatory Education Act for Exceptional Children of 1968, the Community Services Act of 1972, the Mentally Retarded Offender Act of 1975, and the Metabolic Screening Act of 1978. Through his compassion and dedication, Graf changed the lives of countless people with developmental disabilities and their families.
During his tenure, Tom Graf initiated several programs that continue making a significant impact on Georgians, including the Georgia Special Olympics (Graf was one of three Georgia founders); the Bobby Dodd Institute, addressing the needs of adults with disabilities to achieve economic self-sufficiency through employment; the Tommy Nobis Center, a private, not-for-profit community rehabilitation program providing comprehensive job training and employment services to youth and adults with obstacles to employment; and Partners in Policymaking, providing the opportunity for people with disabilities, parents, and family members to attend a series of leadership training seminars that cultivate an understanding of tools for self-advocacy and to use them.
Mr. Graf's work led him beyond the borders of Georgia-- he lectured and assisted with various programs across the US and internationally (Europe, Canada, Philippines).
A 1956 graduate of Lancaster High School (Ohio), he received his bachelor's degree at Ohio University and master's from Ohio State. He credited the Ohio University Wrestling Department for his college education—and remained a devoted Bobcat supporter throughout his life.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Dellie; daughter and son-in-law Christina and Tom Byelick; son and daughter-in-law Brian and Ginger Graf; his grandchildren Simon and Isabelle Graf & Thomas and William Byelick; his brother Charlie Graf; his sister Mary Jo Echols; father-in-law Silvestre Comendador; brother-in-laws Algier, Baltazar, and Eugenio Comendador; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Donations can be made in his name to: Special Olympics Georgia,
www.specialolympicsga.org; Ohio University Wrestling Department,
www.ohio.edu/give designate "wrestling" department; or L'Arche Atlanta,
www.larcheatlanta.org/donate-now.html
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 25, 2019