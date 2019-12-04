|
Tommie Allan Doan
Bremen - Tommie Allan Doan, 83, of Bremen, died peacefully Tuesday, December 3, 2019. He was born November 9, 1936 in Marietta, Ohio the son of Harry Lawrence and Edith Lucy (Payne) Doan.
Tommie was a veteran of the United States Air Force serving in the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the American Legion and Masonic Lodge, both in Lithopolis. Tommie worked as a pipefitter as a career following his military service and was a member of the Pipefitters Union, North Charleston, W. VA.
Tommie is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jean Doan, whom he married December 27, 1956; his children, Allan B. (Elizabeth) Doan and Mendie J. (Bill) O'Reed; 4 grandchildren; siblings, Frank, Larna and Teresa; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Harry, Larry and Jerry; and half-brothers, Bill and Jim.
In accordance with Tommie's wishes, there will be no service or visitation. Arrangements are with Morgan Funeral Home, Bremen. Contributions may be made in Tommie's memory to the Bremen Area Historical Society, PO Box 33, Bremen, Ohio 43107. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
