Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
7:30 PM
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Millersport United Methodist Church
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Millersport United Methodist Church
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Lakeport Christian Church
Lakeport, FL
View Map
Resources
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tommy F. Taylor

Tommy F. Taylor Obituary
Tommy F. Taylor

Moore Haven - Tommy F. Taylor 75 of Moore Haven, Florida former resident of Millersport, Ohio passed away Wednesday, October16, 2019 at his residence.

He worked for Rockwell International Corp. as a grinder with 33 years of service and later owned and operated Taylor Maintenance on Buckeye Lake.

He was a member of Millersport United Methodist Church and also was a regular attendee of Lakeport Christian Church and 50 year member of Alturas Masonic Lodge 537 F & AM. Tommy was an avid trapper, hunter, fishermen and loved boating and water skiing. He was also known as a handyman and loved to garden.

Tommy is survived by his wife, Karen S. Quilliam; daughters, Dodi Brinkman of Newark, Ohio and Ami (Tim) Boch of Granville, Ohio; grandchildren, Whittney (Caleb) Priest, Ryli (Tyler) Ball, Carley Barrett, Casey and Jessa Boch; sister-in-law, Ruthann Taylor; brother-in-law, Randy Quilliam; mother-in-law, Maxine Quilliam; many nieces and nephews and his feline companion, Speedo.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Mabel Taylor, sister, Barbara James and brother, Ralph Taylor.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Millersport United Methodist Church with Pastors Jim Condrey and Scott Sims officiating. Burial will follow in Millersport Cemetery. Friends may visit Sunday from 4-8 p.m. at the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 207 S. MAIN ST., BALTIMORE, OHIO 43105 with the Alturas Masonic Lodge 537 F & AM having a memorial service on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Visitation will also be held 1 hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Lakeport Christian Church, Lakeport, Florida with a lunch to follow.

To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
