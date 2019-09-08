|
|
Toni Joos
Lancaster - Toni A. Joos, age 81 of DeLand, Florida, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 at AdventHealth Hospice Care in Daytona Beach, Florida. Toni was born October 20, 1937 in Lancaster, Ohio, daughter of the late Clifton and Betty (Smith) Thomas. A graduate of Lancaster High School, class of 1955, Toni enthusiastically attended many of her class reunions, always stayed connected with her classmates, and loved Lancaster as her true home. She met her high school sweetheart, Stephen T. Joos in Lancaster where their love of dancing brought them together during courtship. They were married in St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, on September 13, 1958. She spent many of her years happily raising her family in Springfield, Ohio where she was a loving mother and caring neighbor. She was devoted to love and care for her family throughout her life and she had a special place in her heart for her pet kitties. Toni's sweet soul, strong spirit, joyful laugh and bright smile will be remembered by all who she touched in life...she truly never met a stranger.
She is survived by her husband of almost 61 years, Stephen T. Joos; children, Steve (Maryann) Joos, of Altamonte Springs, FL, Perry (Erika) Joos, of Sidney, OH, and Michael (Kris) Joos, of Eastlake, OH; grandchildren, Nicholas, Thomas, Kyle, Marissa, Matthew, Brittney, Chris, Chad, and Matt; 5 great grandchildren; sister, Susie (Milo) Hilty, of Powell; many nieces and nephews; cousins, Becky (Gerald) Stebelton and Steve (Linda) Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 132 S. High St., Lancaster, Fr. Craig Eilerman, Celebrant. Inurnment will follow at Forest Rose Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial contributions to St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Lancaster, Ohio.
Cremation has been arranged in the care of SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019