Toni Schull
Lancaster - Toni Ann Schull, age 73 of Lancaster, Ohio, died on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. She was born on January 23, 1946 in Shelby, Ohio to the late Russell Dean and Bertha (Foos) Hunter. She was a 1964 graduate of Shelby High School and a 1965 graduate of the Columbus Business University.
She held many jobs but worked for Fairfield County for approximately 20 years in various capacities; Juvenile Court, Child Support Enforcement, and Job and Family Services from which she retired in 2005. She loved her work in public service and the many lifelong friendships she developed and considered her "work family."
She was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church and Quota Club. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, gambling, playing cards, sewing and cooking. Toni loved attending the activities of her grandchildren and spending time with family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving sister Susan (Hunter) Pfahler; and brothers-in-law, Michael Warthman and Ron Schull.
She was loved and will be dearly missed by her children, Deborah (Kurt) Gearhiser of Hilliard, Michael (Corry) Schull of Marengo, and Laura (Charles) Partridge of Columbus; grandchildren, Jack, Catherine, Bailey, Morgan, Abigail, Nicholas, and Joseph; dearest brothers and sisters, Cathy (Ron) Suter of Nevada, Dean (Hazel) Hunter of Mt. Gilead, David (Cheryl) Hunter of Kendalville, Indiana, Mary Warthman of Lancaster, and Daniel (Susie) Hunter of Pataskala; sister-in-law, Caryl Schull of Gahanna; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 1343 Wheeling Rd., Lancaster, Ohio with Fr. Craig Eilerman, Celebrant. Family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Monday at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME, 222 S. Columbus St., Lancaster, Ohio, where a vigil service will be held at 7:30 p.m. A private inurnment will be held at a later date at Oakwood Cemetery in Bucyrus, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fairfield UP Inc., PO Box 964 Lancaster, Ohio 43130, and St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 132 S. High St., Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019