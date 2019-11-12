|
Tracy D. Morris
New Lexington, Ohio - Tracy D. Morris, 56, of New Lexington, Ohio died Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Genesis-Perry County Medical Center Emergency Department, Somerset, Ohio. Born January 17, 1963 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late Robert D. Morris and Vera Joan Clark Morris of Bremen, OH. Tracy was a United States Army Veteran; foreman for Construction Companies; Christian by faith; his Kids were the light of his life and he loved fishing, music and playing guitar. Survived by his children, Anthony (Stacey) Morris of Bremen, Katie (Stacy) Billingsley of New Lexington, Whitney "Shi" Morris of the home, Jacob Morris of the home, Brianna Hamel of Alaska and Makayla Wolfe of Lancaster; mother, Vera Joan Morris of Bremen; grandchildren, Hendrix and Bonham Billingsley; brothers, David, Allen and Scott Morris ; sister, Cindy (Tim) Powers and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to his Father, preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Morris. Calling hours will be held from 11am-1pm with funeral service at 1:00pm on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio. Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery with graveside military services by John Tague Post #188, American Legion, New Lexington, Ohio. Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019