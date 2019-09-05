|
Tressa Webb
Lancaster - Tressa Faye (Trimmer) Webb, 79 passed away peacefully with her family by her side on August 22, 2019.
Survived by her children, Dave (Jan) Webb and James (Terri) Webb; grandchildren, Amy (David) Mauger, Charlie Good, Rachael Webb (Gabe Garcia), Julie (David) Shepherd, Stephen and Dustin Gatrell; great grandchildren, Eli Mauger, Jaxson Good, Nathaniel Baker, Gunner Shaw and Lena Faye Garcia (due in September); sister, Darlene (Marvin) Dew of Delaware, OH; many nieces and nephews and best friend, Mary Hart.
Preceded in death by her husband, Frank Webb; son, Richard Trimmer; and brothers, Eddie and Pearl Trimmer.
No calling hours will be observed. Dignity Cremation has taken place. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 7th, 2019 at 10 AM at Floral Hills Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Coonpath Road, Lancaster, OH.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fairfield Area Humane Society or the Fairfield County Dog Shelter.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019