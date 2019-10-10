|
|
Treva Fausnaugh
Stoutsville - Treva Ann Fausnaugh, 89, of Stoutsville, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. She was born April 29, 1930 in Ross County and was the daughter of the late Delano Cyrus and Ida Elizabeth (Dearth) Haynes. Treva was a 1948 graduate of Stoutsville High School and a member of the Order of Eastern Star.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Charles "Bud" Fausnaugh; four daughters, Cindy (Eugene) Hood of Stoutsville, Debbie (Bob) Mason of Sugar Grove, Brenda (Don) Carter of Stoutsville and Regina (Eric) Browder of Stoutsville; many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren and one great grandchild on the way; brothers, Frank (Barb) Haynes and Chuck (Joan) Haynes; sister-in-law, Josie Haynes and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gene Haynes.
No services will be observed and a grave side service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Please consider a donation to Clearcreek Twp. EMS, 11042 Main St., Stoutsville, Ohio 43154 or FairHope Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130 in Treva's memory.
The Taylor Funeral Home in Amanda is honored to care for the Fausnaugh family and notes of condolence may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019