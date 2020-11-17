1/1
Tyler James Ragan
1995 - 2020
Tyler James Ragan

Baltimore - Tyler James Ragan (Tyder), age 25 of Baltimore, Ohio left this world prematurely on Saturday November 14, 2020. Tyler was born on February 6, 1995 to Cody & Diana Ragan. Tyler was a class of 2013 graduate from Liberty Union High School and a lifetime resident of Baltimore, Ohio. Tyler loved his baby girl, Parker, and she was the center of his entire world. Tyler had the biggest heart and the cheesiest grin that captured everyone's hearts. He was the best #1 son a mother could ask for…he was the protector and would let no one hurt his family. Everybody that knew Tyler, expected him to show up in cut off "jorts", his shit kickin' boots with his mullet blowing in the wind just to lend a hand. He had a presence that commanded the room and he will be deeply missed by everyone.

Tyler is survived by his beautiful baby girl Parker; wife Lindsay; his loving parents Cody & Diana Ragan; siblings Kaylee (John Thompson) and Brendyn. His grandparents Georgia "MaMa" (David) Murray; Butch Durgin, Angela Meeks, Carol (Steve) Stalter; his newest nephew Wiley. Many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and his "brothers" Tyler Johnson, Mitchell Kaufman, Luke Hannon, Chase Runyon and Jesse Shirey.

Tyler is preceded in death by his grandma Barbara Mann; his great-grandparents Donald & Lois Peck, Lloyd & Dorothy Jones, JoAnn & Kenneth Brown & Joyce Brown.

A service officiated by Pastor Joe Grubbs will take place on Friday November 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Johnson Smith Funeral Home in Baltimore, Ohio. Calling hours will be Thursday November 19th from 6-8pm. A live stream of the service will take place on the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home Facebook page 11 AM Friday.

In lieu of flowers, Tyler's family requests that donations be made to establish a trust fund for his surviving daughter. Deposits can be made at Park National Bank in Baltimore, Ohio or given to Diana & Cody Ragan. Checks can be made payable to Parker Ragan.

To leave an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.fuernalhome.com.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
NOV
20
Service
11:00 AM
live stream
NOV
20
Service
11:00 AM
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
