V. Carol Kessler
V. Carol Kessler, age 89, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. She was born on May 25, 1930 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late Leroy H. and Vivian C. Zimmerman. Also preceding her in death was her husband Charles Franklin Kessler; and brother Richard Zimmerman. Carol was a teacher and librarian for 35 years in the Lancaster School system. She lived in Lancaster for 87 years, where she enjoyed many lifelong friendships. She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church. She was an avid reader, cat lover, accomplished crafter, loved traveling in her retirement with trips to Alaska/Pacific NW, Hawaii and Europe. She was a big golf fan on TV and as a graduate of The Ohio State University, A Buckeye for life! She will be missed by her dinner group at First Community Village where she was an active participant in many social activities during her 2 years of residence. She will be deeply missed by her loving children Karri (Daniel) Dosmann and Kevin (Christina) Kessler; grandchildren Courtney, Kelsey, KC Kessler and Christopher, Allie Dosmann; and 2 nieces and 1 nephew. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Franklin County, 1225 Dublin Road, Suite 110, Columbus, Ohio 43215 or Columbus Humane Society, 3015 Scioto Darby Executive Court, Hilliard, Ohio 43026. A Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Funeral arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019