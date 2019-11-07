|
Veleda A. England
Lancaster - Veleda A. England, age 84 of Lancaster, died Nov. 7, 2019 at Ashley Manor. She was born to the late, Frank and Edith Mast Hutchens on Dec. 17, 1934 in Lancaster. She retired as a florist at Ye Old Lancaster Flower Shop after 25+ years, was a member of Mills United Methodist Church and Olivedale. Veleda enjoyed line dancing and loved spending time with her friends and family.
She is survived by her daughter, Jody (Marty) Fields of Centerburg; grandchildren, Sara (Beau) Ferguson; and great grandchildren, Kinsley and Kason Ferguson.
She was preceded in death by her parents and loving husband of 59 years, Jack England
A funeral service will take place on Monday at 10:30 AM at the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home in Lancaster. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery at a later date. Family and friends may call on Sunday from 1PM until 5PM and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019