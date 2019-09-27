|
|
Velma Cleo (Hatfield) Jagger
Baltimore - Velma Cleo (Hatfield) Jagger, age 101, of Baltimore, OH formerly Centerburg, OH passed away September 25, 2019. Born 1918 to Clyde and Pearl (Hall) Hatfield. She was the salutatorian of her 1936 graduating class of Hartford High School, member of the Lock Federated Church and a retiree of Mount Vernon Developmental Center. Preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Hubert Dale Jagger, grandson, Trevor A. Purdy, parents and brother, Carlos Hatfield and sister, Letha (Hatfield) VanRhoden. She is survived by four children, Mary Susan (Carl) Holbrook, Stephen Lewis (Judy) Jagger, Dale Aubrey (Dona) Jagger and Rowena (Bradley) Kyle; 18 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. Mrs. Jagger is the last of the greatest generation who could be found either out working on the family farm or in the house preparing a meal for a family gathering. She touched many lives as a Sunday School teacher at the Lock Federated Church. She will be remembered for being a warm loving kind wife and mother who always had a smile to share with others. Family will remember her best for the crescent and cinnamon rolls that she prepared for every family holiday Visiting hours will be Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at the Johnson-Melick-Moreland Funeral Home, 49 West Church Street Centerburg, OH 43011. Funeral will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at the Lock Federated Church,7939 Lock Road, Centerburg, OH 43011 with burial immediately to follow at the Lock Cemetery.
Published in the Advocate & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019