Velma (Smith) Simon
Velma (nee Smith) Simon

Lancaster - Velma (nee Smith) Simon, 92, of Lancaster, passed away on August 2, 2020. She was born to the late Charles and Bertha Smith on September 11, 1927 in Brazil, IN.

Velma was a 1945 Lancaster High School graduate. She went on to receive a diploma from Lancaster Hospital School of Nursing, and used her skill and passion to teach many others.

She is survived by her children, Carol Jean (James) Lobmiller, Patrick (Kim) Simon, Vincent (Carmen) Simon, and Kathleen Simon; ten grandchildren; and eleven great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William F. Simon; parents, Charles Oliver Smith and Bertha Mae (nee Hauser) Smith; and brothers, Charles Oliver and Sanford Preston Smith.

A funeral service will take place at 10:30 AM on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO, 43130 with Fr. Craig R. Eilerman as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. We please ask that all guests wear a mask, and to observe safe social distancing practices.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Velma's name to Alzheimer's Association Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Road Columbus, Ohio 43215 or to the Fairfield Area Humane Society 1721 Granville Pike, Lancaster, OH 43130.

To make an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.funeralhome.com.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
