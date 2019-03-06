Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
Vera "Mama Bear" "Peg" Watts Obituary
Vera "Peg" "Mama Bear" Watts

Sugar Grove - Vera "Peg" "Mama Bear" Watts, 81, of Sugar Grove, passed away at her home on Monday, March 4, 2019.

She is survived by her children, Kenny Watts, Rodger (Penny) Watts, Jacquie (J.T.) Dalton, Kelly (Linda) Watts, and Kim (Roger) Conrad; sister, Shelley Osborn; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins; former husband, Ken Watts; and her many riding and camping cubs to whom she was known as "Mama Bear".

She was preceded in death by her mother, father, parents, and brother.

Funeral service will be held at 11:30 am Saturday at the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 405 N. Columbus St, Lancaster, Ohio 43130. Burial will follow in Stukey Cemetery, Sugar Grove. Family and friends may visit from 9:30 to 11:30 am Saturday at the funeral home.

Donations may be made in her memory to your local Humane Society. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019
