Vernon Smith
Pleasantville - Vernon L. Smith, 82, of Pleasantville passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at his residence. He was born on December 25, 1937 in Richwood, OH to the late Marion and Ruth (Chandler) Smith. Vernon owned and operated the Gahanna Auto Sales with his brothers, he retired from Pickerington City Schools. He was a member of The Grove Community Church. Vernon enjoyed mowing his grass and was an avid NASCAR fan cheering for his driver #19 Martin Truex Jr.
Vernon is survived by his loving wife Jacquelyn K. (Wilson) Smith; children Tresia (Bill) Bramblette, Vicki (Rich) Lleonart, Jeff (Melinda) Lovelace, Robin (Rick) Dehner, Scott (Marlene) Lovelace; 15 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Rosalie Smith, grandson Nicholas Lovelace, great grandson Noah Fox and brothers Donald and Marion "Red" Smith Jr.
A Funeral Service will be conducted at 12:00PM Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Sheridan Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Bethany Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11AM to the time of the service on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the funeral home. We will be doing social distancing, following health protocol and requiring wearing of masks. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net
and click obituaries.